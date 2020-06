The Mountain East board of directors unanimously approved Alderson Broaddus' application on Friday to join the Mountain East Conference.

AB becomes the 12th member of the conference and replaces Urbana who left a vacant spot when it shut down its school in April. Its addition cuts down the conference's average travel to 148 miles.

The Battlers had been a member of the Great Midwest Athletic Conference since 2013, and had traveled to schools in Ohio, Kentucky and Tennessee for games.