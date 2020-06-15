MEC announces revised 2020 football schedule to include Alderson Broaddus

The Mountain East conference announced its revised 2020 schedule on Monday afternoon, which includes the cancellation of a non-conference opener for each team and the inclusion of first-year member Alderson Broaddus.

AB was approved to join the conference two weeks ago and will begin competing in the MEC this fall, after 7 years in the GMAC.

Below is the Battlers 2020 football schedule, their first as a member of the MEC.

Sept. 10 (Thurs.) at West Liberty (7 p.m.)

Sept. 17 (Thurs.) vs. Wheeling University (7 p.m.)

Sept. 26 (Sat.) at University of Charleston (TBA)

Oct. 3 (Sat.) vs. WV State (1 p.m.)

Oct. 10 (Sat.) vs. Fairmont State (TBA)

Oct. 17 (Sat.) at Glenville State (TBA)

Oct. 24 (Sat.) at WV Wesleyan (1 p.m.)

Oct. 31 (Sat.) at Frostburg State (TBA)

Nov. 7 (Sat.) at Concord University (TBA)

Nov. 14 (Sat.) at Notre Dame College (1 p.m.)