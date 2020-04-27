All-Harrison County Boys Basketball Team Released

The All-Harrison County boys basketball team has been released by the Exponent Telegram and league's coaches.
Robert C. Byrd head coach Bill Bennett was named Harrison County's Coach of the Year leading the Flying Eagles to a 22-2 overall record and state-long 22-game winning streak.
Listed below are the first and second teams.
First Team
Bryson Lucas - Robert C. Byrd
Khori Miles - Robert C. Byrd
Gavin Kennedy - Robert C. Byrd
Nick Stalnaker - Bridgeport
Jack Bifano - Bridgeport
Zach Snyder - Lincoln
Ryan Leep - Lincoln
Jaidyn West - Notre Dame
Second Team
Wade Britton - Notre Dame
Elijah Goodman - Notre Dame
Josh Freeman - Bridgeport
Cole Holden - Liberty
Isaac Walker - Liberty
Payton Hawkins - Lincoln
Blake Meighen - Robert C. Byrd
Tommy Hawkins - Robert C. Byrd
Austin Hunt - South Harrison