All-Harrison County Boys Basketball Team Released

The All-Harrison County boys basketball team has been released by the Exponent Telegram and league's coaches.

Robert C. Byrd head coach Bill Bennett was named Harrison County's Coach of the Year leading the Flying Eagles to a 22-2 overall record and state-long 22-game winning streak.

Listed below are the first and second teams.

First Team

Bryson Lucas - Robert C. Byrd

Khori Miles - Robert C. Byrd

Gavin Kennedy - Robert C. Byrd

Nick Stalnaker - Bridgeport

Jack Bifano - Bridgeport

Zach Snyder - Lincoln

Ryan Leep - Lincoln

Jaidyn West - Notre Dame

Second Team

Wade Britton - Notre Dame

Elijah Goodman - Notre Dame

Josh Freeman - Bridgeport

Cole Holden - Liberty

Isaac Walker - Liberty

Payton Hawkins - Lincoln

Blake Meighen - Robert C. Byrd

Tommy Hawkins - Robert C. Byrd

Austin Hunt - South Harrison

