All Smiles for Smacke: WVU Walk-On Hits First Collegiate Three

In the final minutes of West Virginia's 38-point blowout win over Texas, walk-on Spencer Macke hit his first collegiate three-pointer. The bench erupted. The crowd went wild and the freshman from Kentucky flashed a smile that lit up the room.

His teammates also carried him off the WVU Coliseum court as if he had just hit the game-winning shot. In essence, he had.

Macke has entered play in just 5 games this season. He scored his first collegiate points with two free throws in a win over Nicholls State in December.