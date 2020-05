Former WVU quarterback Jack Allison is ready to play his final year of college football at Division II West Liberty.

Allison completed 42-71 passes for 496 yards, two touchdowns and four interceptions during the 2018 and 2019 seasons. He announced his commitment to West Liberty in February.

Allison began his college career at Miami in 2016, where he redshirted before transferring the West Virginia.