America Breaks School Record as Doddridge Downs Ritchie, 27-18

Hunter America lived up to his super hero name in the Route 50 Rumble. The senior had 209 yards on 31 carries with 2 touchdowns as Doddridge County outlast Ritchie County, 27-18, in front of a packed Cline Stansberry Stadium on Thursday night.

America broke the school's all-time career rushing record with his first four yards of the night and now holds the record with 4,457 yards with a half a regular season and a postseason still to play in his Doddridge career.

Doddridge (4-0) will host Wirt County next Friday while Ritchie County (3-1) will visit Ravenswood.