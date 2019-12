America Captains 5 Bulldog Class A First Team

It is a fitting end to a storied high school career for Hunter America as the senior running back is truly "Captain America" as the Captain of the All State Single-A First Team. America rushed for nearly 2,200 yards and 25 touchdowns this year, and leaves Doddridge County as the school's all-time leading rusher with over 6,000 yards rushing.

Joining him on the Class A first team were his teammates lineman Cole James, wide receiver Griffin Devericks, linebacker Austin Kelley and safety Hunter Jenkins.

Tyler Consolidated's Mark Rucker, Ritchie County's Garrett Owens and South Harrison's Landon McFadden were also first team selections.

Full Class A All-State teams are listed below.

First-Team Offense

OL – Cole James, Doddridge County, Sr.

OL – Liam Fultineer, Mount View, Sr.

OL – Cy Persinger, Midland Trail, Jr.

OL – Hunter Bowling, Sherman, Jr.

OL – Leewood Molessa, Williamstown, Jr.

WR – Griffin Devericks, Doddridge County, Sr.

WR – Caleb May, Tug Valley, Jr.

QB – Ethan Varney, Tug Valley, Sr.

RB – Hunter America, Doddridge County, Sr. (captain)

RB – Noah Brown, Greenbrier West, Jr.

RB – Ty Moore, Williamstown, Sr.

K – Atikilt Tamiru, Moorefield, Jr.

Utility – Mark Rucker, Tyler Consolidated, Sr.

Utility – Jeb Boice, Parkersburg Catholic, Sr.

Utility – Zach McClung, Greenbrier West, Jr.

First-Team Defense

DL – Hunter McMiken, Van, Sr.

DL – Josh Alt, Pendleton County, Jr.

DL – Drew Clendenin, Buffalo, So.

DL – Jalen Brunney, Parkersburg Catholic, Sr.

LB – Adam Murray, Wheeling Central, Sr. (captain)

LB – Eric Brown, Williamstown, Sr.

LB – Austin Kelley, Doddridge County, Sr.

LB – Garrett Owens, Ritchie County, Sr.

LB – Austin Alt, East Hardy, Sr.

DB – Hunter Jenkins, Doddridge County, Jr.

DB – Jordan Waterhouse, Wheeling Central, Jr.

DB – Nathan Murray, Wirt County, Jr.

P – Jacob Anthony, Ravenswood, Sr.

Utility – Jalen Creighton, Wheeling Central, Sr.

Utility – Landon McFadden, South Harrison, Sr.

Second-Team Offense

OL – Michael Horan, Wheeling Central, Sr.

OL – Trey Waller, South Harrison, Sr.

OL – Park Michels, Buffalo, Jr.

OL – Cole McClung, Greenbrier West, Jr.

OL – Zack Graham, Ravenswood, Sr.

WR – Gus Morrison, Ritchie County, So.

WR – Brennan Secrist, Madonna, Sr.

QB – Isaiah Gardiner, Pendleton County, Jr.

RB – Tre Moss, Ritchie County, Jr.

RB – Matthew Jenkins, Moorefield, Jr.

K – DJ Devinney, Doddridge County, Jr.

Utility – Curtis McGhee, Wheeling Central, Sr. (captain)

Utility – Brennan Boron, St. Marys, Jr.

Utility – Ethan Cross, Paden City, Sr.

Utility – Noah Neely, Cameron, Sr.

Second-Team Defense

DL – Mike Hamrick, Magnolia, Sr.

DL – Cameron Lovejoy, Buffalo, Sr.

DL – Stone Sartin, Tolsia, Sr.

DL – Connor Cunningham, Doddridge County, Jr.

LB – Vinnie High, Wheeling Central, Jr.,

LB – Hunter Claypool, Meadow Bridge, Jr.

LB – Trent Meador, Summers County, Sr.

LB — Brady Ankrom, Williamstown, Jr.

DB – Kaiden Pack, Greenbrier West, Jr.

DB – Andrew Tharp, East Hardy, Jr. (captain)

DB – Kole Sutton, Williamstown, Sr.

P – Gage Huffman, Tyler Consolidated, Sr.

Utility – Reece Nutter, Webster County, Sr.

Utility – Caden Boggs, Tygarts Valley, Jr.

Utility – John Wilson, Tolsia, Jr.

Special Honorable Mention

Josh Bright, Tygarts Valley; Jessop Broughton, Cameron; Tanner Copley, Tolsia; Jaycob Creel, Ravenswood; Vincent Cyrus, Moorefield; Mason Deem, Williamstown; Richard Dornon, St. Marys; Dalton Dunkle, Pendleton County; Dylan Hardy, Summers County; Sean Hays, Clay-Battelle; Devin Farley, Doddridge County; Daniel Gorby, Clay-Battelle; Dylan Knight, Doddridge County; Caleb Jantuah, Richwood; Jason LaAsmar, South Harrison; Case Landis, Tyler Consolidated; Payton Marling, Wheeling Central; Michael McGee, Richwood; Brayden Modesitt, Williamstown; Garrett Parsons, Wirt County; Cody Poe, Hundred; Kayden Procacina, Ritchie County; Lucky Pulice, Madonna; Jacob Rine, Wheeling Central; Dillon Shinaberry, Pocahontas County; Wade Smitley, Parkersburg Catholic; David Stewart, Van; Gavin Streets, Valley; Dawson Tharp, Webster County; Clayton Thomas, Paden City; Daniel White, Tygarts Valley

Honorable Mention

Jason Anderson, Paden City; Anthony Bailey, Mount View; Adam Baker, East Hardy; Keaton Baldwin, Pocahontas County; Calvin Blunt Jr., Trinity; Keegan Bolyard, Tygarts Valley; Jacob Bronner, Madonna; Noah Bumgardner, Doddridge County; Reese Burnside, Doddridge County; Deacon Carmichael, Cameron; Michael Chandler, Doddridge County; Devon Eldridge, Trinity; Ean Hamrick, Gilmer County; Chase Hood, Ravenswood; Trevor Hunt, Wahama; Jared Jones, Doddridge County; Evan Kyle, Pendleton County; TJ Jackson, Tolsia; Silas McKeever, Magnolia; Logan Norris, Hundred; Dylan Patterson, St. Marys; Logan Powell, Wirt County; Jaren Robinson, South Harrison; Ty Roles, Meadow Bridge; CJ Rose, Wheeling Central; Garrett Scott, Cameron; Thomas Sessi, Madonna; JD Shaffer, Ritchie County; Mason Smith, Wheeling Central; Grayson Spaulding, Tug Valley; Dylan Starkey, Hannan; Hunter Starkey, Greenbrier West; Wayne Stephenson, Ravenswood; Joel Stophel, Parkersburg Catholic; Willie Walden, Tygarts Valley; Cyle West, St. Marys