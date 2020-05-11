American Legion Baseball Season Cancelled

The American Legion National Organization has cancelled the entire 2020 baseball season across the country due to the ongoing developments of COVID-19.

"We have to be responsible, we have to do the right thing and think of safety first," said West Virginia Assistant Legion Baseball Chairman Chris George.

The organization announced it has shut down all sponsorship and all involvement for the season. Teams that are wishing to play, must sponsor and fund games solely by themselves.

Additionally, the organization has stopped collecting money for the season, and has returned all national baseball team fees.

