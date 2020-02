Buckhannon-Upshur freshman swimmer Cadence Vincent may just be a rookie at the high school level, but in the water she swims like a veteran.

Vincent set a new state record this past Friday with a time of 23.69 in the 50 freestyle to win a state title in that event. She was also named to the All-Tournament team.

This past summer, Cadence swam at YMCA nationals in Greensboro, North Carolina. She is also vice president of the freshman class at Buckhannon-Upshur.