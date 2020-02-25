Ball Security at a Premium for RCB Alum & West Liberty PG Luke Dyer

RCB boys basketball coach Bill Bennett has always emphasized patience and good shot selection within his Flying Eagle teams. That is clear when watching his current group, who is riding an 18-game win streak heading into sectional play.

But perhaps the perfect example of his coaching resides in current West Liberty point guard and RCB alum Luke Dyer. Dyer leads the nation in assist to turnover ratio at 5.95 with 113 assists to just 19 turnovers.

Dyer's other statistics are relatively modest: 5.6 points and 3.1 assists, but his ball security and headiness as the Hilltoppers' starting point guard has made it hard for head coach Ben Howlett to keep him off the floor.