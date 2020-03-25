Bancroft's First Team Nod Highlights Class A All-State Team

Gilmer County's Trinity Bancroft propelled the Titans into the second round of the state tournament and the sophomore's efforts did not go unnoticed.

Bancroft was honored with a first team Class A All-State selection on Wednesday. She averaged 16.5 points and nearly 5 rebounds a game during her sophomore season for the Titans.

Webster County freshman Sydney Baird and Tucker County senior Terra Kuhn earned second team nods while Ritchie County freshman Rebekah Rupert was as third team selection.

Below is the full Class A girls basketball All-State team.

First Team

Trinity Bancroft, Gilmer County

Bailee Adkins, St. Joseph; Sr. (Captain)

Taylor Issac, Summers County; Jr.

Madeline Huffman, Parkersburg Catholic; Sr.

Grace Hutson, St. Joseph; Jr.

Leslie Huffman, Parkersburg Catholic; Soph.

Kalyee Reinbeau, Wheeling Central; Sr.

Gavin Pivont, Summers County; Jr.

Second Team

Terra Kuhn, Tucker County; Sr.

Sydney Baird, Webster County; Fr.

Aaliyah Brunny, Parkersburg Catholic; Jr. (Captain)

Kyndra Pilant, Magnolia; Sr.

Kaylea Baisden, Tug Valley; Soph.

Hannah White, Wheeling Central; Sr.

Laila Calhoun, Pocahontas County; Sr.

Annie Hunt, Ravenswood; Jr.

Third Team

Rebekah Rupert, Ritchie County; Fr.

Hannah Roberts, St. Joseph; Jr. (Captain)

Kenley Posten, Greenbrier West; Sr.

Josie Montgomery, Calhoun County; Jr.

Dionna Gray, St. Joseph; Soph.

Grace Mitchell, Greater Beckley Christian; Sr.

Kylie Wright, St. Marys; Jr.

Hannah Rahin, Charleston Catholic; Jr.