Beane Earns 750th Career Dual Victory as Braxton County Wins Mountaineer Matchup

Updated: Sat 9:30 PM, Jan 18, 2020

Braxton County head coach Sterling Beane earned set a state record earning his 750th career dual victory as the Eagles won the Mountaineer Matchup.

Braxton County went 10-0 to top the 18-team field. Jordan Williams was the Heavyweight Oustanding Wrestler for going 10-0.

 