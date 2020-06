Best Virginia has added WVU alums Daxter Miles Jr., Tarik Phillip and Jonathan Holton to its 2020 roster in The Basketball Tournament.

They'll join John Flowers, Da'Sean Butler, Kevin Jones, Nathan Adrian and Juwan Staten to compete for $2 million. The tournament is set to begin in July, but no official start date has been announced yet.

The field has been cut from 64 to 24 teams and will be a single-elimination tournament over a 10 day period in a location to be named at a later date.