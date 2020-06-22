Best Virginia pulls out of TBT after positive COVID-19 test

Best Virginia's run at The Basketball Tournament has ended before its even started.

The team of WVU alums pulled out of the 24 team field on Monday after a player tested positive for COVID-19 on Thursday, June 18. Multiple players on the team have since tested positive.

Best Virginia will be replaced in the bracket by Playing for Jimmy V who will take on Herd That on July 5.

The team said in a statement, "Because of the heightened nature of safety and security in TBT this year due to the virus, we will not be participating. This is not the news West Virginians want to hear. It was a tough decision to come to. But this is the reality of where we are now, and safety is everything."

Best Virginia intends to participate in the The Tournament in 2021, with hopes of hosting a regional in Charleston.