Best Virginia to play Marshall's Herd That in opening round of The Basketball Tournament

An in-state rivalry will be renewed this summer in Columbus,Ohio as WVU's Best Virginia team will play Marshall's Herd That in the opening round of the The Basketball Tournament on July 5 in Columbus, Ohio.

The bracket and seeding for the 2020 The Basketball Tournament was released today. It will be held from July 4-14 at the Nationwide Arena in Columbus. All 23 games of the single elimination winner-take-all $1 million dollar grand prize tournament will air on ESPN.

Best Virginia is seeded 10th while Herd That earned the second to last spot in the tourney with the No. 23 seed.

The winner of that game will play Floyd Mayweather's seventh seeded Money Team in round two on July 9. That team features former WVU forward Devin Williams who played on Best Virginia last season.