Big 12 Honors Three Mountaineers

WVU's Oscar Tshiebwe, Miles "Deuce" McBride and Derek Culver garnered postseason awards from the Big 12.

Tshiebwe was named All-Big 12 Second Team, All-Newcomer Team and All-Freshman Team. The freshman leads WVU with 11 points and a conference second-best nine rebounds per game.

McBride was named to the All-Freshman Team after netting 10 points per contest and totaling 15 blocks.

Culver earned All-Big 12 Honorable Mention honors posting a team second-best 10 points and nearly nine rebounds per game.