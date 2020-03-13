Big 12 Cancels Spring Sports

The Big 12 released a statement on Friday evening effectively cancelling athletic competition this season.

Due to the on-going developments related to COVID-19 the Big 12 Conference announces that all organized team activities whether organized or voluntary, including team and individual practices, meetings, and other organized gatherings, have been suspended until March 29 and will be re-evaluated at that time. In addition, all conference and non-conference competitions are cancelled through the end of the academic year, including spring sports that compete beyond the academic year.