Big 12 Tournament Cancelled, WVU Athletic Events Suspended Through March 22

Big 12 Commissioner Bob Bowlsby announced this afternoon that the Big 12 Tournament has been cancelled due to the corona virus.

The league released the following statement on Twitter: The

@Big12Conference has announced the immediate suspension of all Conference championships until April 15, resulting in the cancellation of the Phillips 66 Big 12 Basketball Championships.

Conducting future Big 12 championships this season will be evaluated by April 15.

WVU athletics also suspended all athletic events through March 22.