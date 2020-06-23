Big 12 hosting first-ever Madden NFL 20 Esports competition

The Big 12 will host the firs-ever Madden NFL 20 Esports competition this summer for its 10 member schools.

From July 13-16, each Big 12 schools will host a single elimination qualifying tournament with the students that sign up online.

The winner of that tournament will represent their University in the Big 12 conference championship on July 18-19.

The final round of each school's tournament & the conference tourney will air on Big 12 Now & ESPN+.

Registration is open until July 10.

If you are a WVU student looking to register, you can do so here: https://big12esports.mainline.gg/madden-summer-2020/wvu/-/tournament/overview