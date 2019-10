WVU will look to slow down the Big 12's best offense and fifth-ranked Oklahoma this Saturday.

The Sooners are 6-0 overall and lead the Big 12 with 50.2 points per game. Oklahoma also leads the nation averaging 621 yards per game. Senior quarterback and Alabama transfer Jalen Hurts tops the conference with 398 total yards of offense per game.

The Mountaineers open as 33.5-point underdogs, their second-largest spread deficit in program history. Kickoff in Norman, Okla. is set for noon.