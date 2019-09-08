Big First Half Leads Missouri Past WVU, 38-7

Missouri scored 31 points in the first half en route to a 38-7 victory over WVU Saturday. The Mountaineers drop to 1-1 on the season.

WVU struggled to create a rushing attack as the Tigers held the Mountaineers to 30 yards on the ground. Austin Kendall completed 15 of 25 passes for 137 yards with one touchdown and two interceptions.

The Mountaineers' lone score of the game came with five minutes left in the fourth quarter when Kendall connected with George Campbell for a 46-yard touchdown. WVU will be back in action next Saturday hosting NC State at noon.