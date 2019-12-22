Big Man Duo Lifts WVU to 75-64 Victory over Youngstown State

Oscar Tshiebwe poured in 14 of his 19 points in the second half & Derek Culver added 15 as West Virginia (9-1) escaped Youngstown with a win over the Penguins, 75-64.

This was a homecoming game for the Culver who grew up in Youngstown, Ohio.

Jermaine Haley added 10 points and Taz Sherman & Miles McBride both pitched in 10.

The Mountaineers will have a week off before they face their toughest test yet when they head to Cleveland to take on No. 5 Ohio State at Rocket Mortgage Arena next Saturday at noon.