Batavia tied the game at six in the top of the ninth then rallied to take an 8-6 lead in the 10th as the Muckdogs went onto defeat the Black Bears, 8-7, in 10 innings.

With the loss, West Virginia falls to 1.5 games back of the Muckdogs in the Pinckney division with six games to play.

The same two teams will meet tomorrow at 10 a.m. for education day at Mon County Ballpark.