The West Virginia Black Bears were not listed on the MLB's proposal as one of its minor league affiliate cuts starting next year.

The list has over 40 teams on it including nine from the New York-Penn League. Those teams are Auburn, Batavia, Connecticut, Lowell, Mahoning Valley, State College, Staten Island, Vermont and Williamsport.

West Virginia is preparing to have its 2020 NYPL season, however, an official start date has yet to be announced.