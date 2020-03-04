Bonner Earns MEC Freshman of the Year

After leading all rookies with 17.6 points per game, Fairmont State's Dale Bonner has been named the MEC rookie of the year and becomes the first rookie to earn a spot on the conference First Team.

Bonner leads the league with 2.36 steals and ranks third in the MEC with 5.36 assists.

Cole VonHandorf joined his fellow Fighting Falcon on the first team as did Glenville State's Phil Bledsoe. Bledsoe is second in the conference with both 20.5 points and 9.2 rebounds.

Dusan Vicentic was WV Wesleyan's sole first teamer as he leads the Bobcats with 17.4 points and 8.5 rebounds.

2020 All-MEC First Team

Name School Cl. Pos. Ht. Hometown

Glen Abram W.Va. State Jr. G 6-1 Chicago, Ill.

Phil Bledsoe Glenville State Sr. F 6-6 Wheeling, W.Va.

Dalton Bolon* West Liberty Jr. G 6-4 Gnadenhutten, Ohio

Dale Bonner Fairmont State Fr. G 6-3 Shaker Heights, Ohio

Drew Rackley* Charleston Sr. G 6-2 Zanesville, Ohio

Devon Robinson Charleston Sr. F 6-4 Cleveland, Ohio

Dusan Vicentic W.Va. Wesleyan Sr. F 6-9 Belgrade, Serbia

Cole VonHandorf Fairmont State Jr. G 6-2 Covington, Ky.

Will Yoakum West Liberty So. G 6-5 Delaware, Ohio

2020 All-MEC Second Team

Name School Cl. Pos. Ht. Hometown

Daniel Alexander Frostburg State Sr. G/F 6-2 Rockville, Md.

Kenzie Melko-Marshall Fairmont State Jr. F 6-4 Morgantown, W.Va.

Lamont McManus Charleston Jr. C 6-6 Waldorf, Md.

DeAnthony Owens Notre Dame Sr. G 6-4 Austin, Texas

Anthony Pittman W.Va. State Fr. F 6-5 Charleston, W.Va.

Jordan Reid Wheeling Jr. G 6-1 Silver Spring, Md.

Pat Robinson West Liberty So. G 6-3 Chesterfield, N.J.

2020 All-MEC Honorable Mention

Name School Cl. Pos. Ht. Hometown

Donte Doleman Davis & Elkins Sr. G 6-0 Ranson, W.Va.

Luke Dyer West Liberty Jr. G 5-11 Clarksburg, W.Va.

Jeremiah Moore W.Va. State Jr. F 6-6 West Orange, N.J.

Luka Petrovic W.Va. Wesleyan Sr. G 6-6 Knjazevac, Serbia