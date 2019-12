Dale Bonner poured in 27 points as Fairmont State (8-2) pulled away from Shippensburg (7-2) to win a key Atlantic Region match up, 84-72.

Przemyslaw Golek and Jacob Brown both added 14 and Cole VonHandorf pitched in 13.

John Castello had 23 points to lead the Raiders.

The Fighting Falcons are now on Holiday break. They will return to action on January 4 hosting Carlow.