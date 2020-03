Freshman Gabby Reep had a game-high 20 points as Bridgeport pulled away from Braxton County, 46-39, to win the region title and punch its ticket to states.

Paige Humble added 10 for the Tribe.

Peyton Smith and Maggie Skidmore had 9 points a piece for the Lady Eagles.

Bridgeport earned the No. 8 seed in the state tournament and will play No. 1 North Marion next Thursday at 5:30 p.m.