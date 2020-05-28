Braxton's Williams to become first Division I wrestler in school history at WVU

Braxton County wrestler Jordan Williams will become the first wrestler in school history to join a Division I program as the senior committed to West Virginia wrestling this spring. Williams credits his trailblazing path to legendary head coach Sterling Beane and his staff.

"All the experience and the things I learned, he really helped motivate me, along with all the other coaches, to be successful in what I wanted," Williams said. "To be able to represent them at a collegiate level and the Division I level, I think means just as much to him and the other coaches as it does to me."

Jordan compiled over 200 wins in his BC career, was a four-time regional qualifier, 3-time conference champion & 2-time state champion with a win at 170 lbs. as a junior & 182 as a senior.

As the mats await in Morgantown & the Big 12, Williams has been lifting weights and maintaining his cardio to ensure he is in shape when the time comes.

"I'm doing things now so that when I get there, I can meet the expectations that are set for right when you step on campus."