Bridgeport Advances to Section Championship

Updated: Tue 12:17 AM, Nov 05, 2019

Bridgeport defeated Lincoln in three sets to advance to the Region II Section I Championship.

Shea Hefner had a team-high 16 kills while Payton Merica added 15 kills and two blocks. The Indians will face Robert C. Byrd on Wednesday in the section title game.

 