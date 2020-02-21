Bridgeport Boys Swimming Finishes as State Runner-Up

Bridgeport boys swimming totaled 172 points to finish as this year's state runner-up.

Randy Keener won individual state titles for Birdgeport in the 200 IM and 100 backstroke. Morgantown's Caroline Riggs took home the championship in the 200 freestyle. Buckhannon-Upshur's Cadence Vincent set a new state record winning the 50 freestyle with a time of 23.69.

Buckhannon-Upshur's girls 200 relay and Bridgeport's boys 400 freestyle relay were victorious as well. George Washington's boys and girls teams took home the team state championships.