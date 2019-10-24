Bridgeport Girls & Boys XC Win Region II Title

The Bridgeport boys & girls cross country teams both won the Region II title in Elkins on Thursday to automatically qualify for the state meet.

The tribe girls team topped the field with 49 points followed by Elkins High School with 57 and Doddridge County with 79.

Individually, Emerson Grafton crossed the line first at 22:57.84 to become the regional champion while a pair of Elkins Tigers followed her in Addison Berdine (23:06.45) and freshman Samantha Sproul (23:17.51).

On the boys side, Doddridge County's Carter Lipscomb is the regional champion with a first place time of 18:22.26 while a duo of Bridgeport senior runners, Jackson Jacobs and Cade Robinson, followed.

For the seventh year in the row, the Indians won the Region II title with 22 points. Elkins High School was the second Double A qualifier with 88 points. Doddridge County topped the single A schools with 57 & Clay-Battelle will also be heading to states with 142 points.

