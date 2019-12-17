Bridgeport Runs Away from Gilmer County at IOGA Classic

Posted:

Jack Bifano had 14 points and Nick Stalnaker added 11 as Bridgeport ran away from Gilmer County, 66-29 at the IOGA Classic in Glenville.

This was the first game of the season for the Indians who got head coach Dave Marshall a victory in his first game at the helm.

 