Bridgeport Captures Region II Title with 2-1 Win over Philip Barbour

Updated: Wed 12:20 AM, Oct 30, 2019

Bridgeport is heading to the girls soccer state tournament for the first time since 2014 as the Tribe downed Philip Barbour, 2-1, to win the Region II title.

Allison Bender and Gabby Reep had goals for the Indians, while Brittany Lawrence had Philip Barbour's lone score.

 