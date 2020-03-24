Bridgeport boys swim sweeps Big 10 awards

Bridgeport boys swimming swept the coach and swimmer of the year honors after finishing in second place as a team in the state this season.
Sophomore star Randy Keener is the Big 10 swimmer of the year after winning individual state titles in the 200 individual medley and 100 yard backstroke this season. His coach, Jan Grisso, was voted on by the coaches as the coach of the year.
1st Team
Randy Keener, Bridgeport
Preston Bennett, Buckhannon-Upshur
Mason Titchenal, Bridgeport
Luke Pinti, Bridgeport
Marcel Rodrigues, Bridgeport
Patrick Fubio, RCB
Phillip Malenich, Bridgeport
Jacob Howe, RCB
Zac Basler, RCB
Ryan Knapp, Bridgeport
2nd Team
Reed Smith, Bridgeport
Sam Squires, Buckhannon-Upshur
Reese Allen, Bridgeport
Elijah Jones, Elkins
Matthew Howe, RCB
Blake Roessing-Fultineer, East Fairmont
Ivan Looney-Sanders, Elkins
Josh McPherson,East Fairmont
Dane Ammons, Buckhanno-Upshur
Adam Fubio, RCB
Honorable Mention
Kirt Drennan, Fairmont Senior
Franklin Bush, Fairmont Senior
Layne England, Grafton
Luke Anger, Elkins
Rafael Caniello, Elkins
Braxton Kenney, Elkins
Izaak Whetsell, Elkins
Will Angus, Grafton
Jacob McMann, North Marion
Luke Nibert, Grafton