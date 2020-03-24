Bridgeport boys swim sweeps Big 10 awards

Bridgeport boys swimming swept the coach and swimmer of the year honors after finishing in second place as a team in the state this season.

Sophomore star Randy Keener is the Big 10 swimmer of the year after winning individual state titles in the 200 individual medley and 100 yard backstroke this season. His coach, Jan Grisso, was voted on by the coaches as the coach of the year.

1st Team

Randy Keener, Bridgeport

Preston Bennett, Buckhannon-Upshur

Mason Titchenal, Bridgeport

Luke Pinti, Bridgeport

Marcel Rodrigues, Bridgeport

Patrick Fubio, RCB

Phillip Malenich, Bridgeport

Jacob Howe, RCB

Zac Basler, RCB

Ryan Knapp, Bridgeport

2nd Team

Reed Smith, Bridgeport

Sam Squires, Buckhannon-Upshur

Reese Allen, Bridgeport

Elijah Jones, Elkins

Matthew Howe, RCB

Blake Roessing-Fultineer, East Fairmont

Ivan Looney-Sanders, Elkins

Josh McPherson,East Fairmont

Dane Ammons, Buckhanno-Upshur

Adam Fubio, RCB

Honorable Mention

Kirt Drennan, Fairmont Senior

Franklin Bush, Fairmont Senior

Layne England, Grafton

Luke Anger, Elkins

Rafael Caniello, Elkins

Braxton Kenney, Elkins

Izaak Whetsell, Elkins

Will Angus, Grafton

Jacob McMann, North Marion

Luke Nibert, Grafton