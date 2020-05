Bridgeport senior wrestler Aidan Gibson has committed to Fairmont State wrestling.

Gibson qualified for the state meet all four years of high school and finished third in the 160 pound weight class as a senior.

In Fairmont, he will join his big brother Austin on the wrestling team. Austin won the 160 lbs. state championship as a senior in 2019. Aidan's twin sister, Alyson, will join the Fighting Falcon acro & tumbling team in the fall.