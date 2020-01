WDTV's Premier Bank Player of the Year Carson Winkie truly puts the student in student-athlete.

The 2019 state champion for the Tribe will attend and play football at the Ivy League's Harvard University.

He maintained a 4.0 GPA through out high school, was class president this year, played the cello for the school band, and not to mention set a state championship record with 43 carries in the title game for the Indians.