Bridgeport's Goff proposes summer H.S. baseball season to Gov. Justice

Bridgeport shortstop Ryan Goff is not letting go of his junior baseball season without a fight.

Goff penned a letter to Governor Jim Justice this week, proposing to play the high school baseball season in the summer. In the letter, he suggested that the regular season be limited to 10-15 games and then go straight to the postseason and that games should be played with limited spectators. He also proposed that teams should bow to each other pre & postgame instead of shaking hands and that coaches should receive pay for the season.

Goff has not heard back from the Governor but he is holding out hope.