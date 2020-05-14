Bridgeport's Mossburg to play for University of Toronto baseball

For Bridgeport senior Ben Mossburg, the decision to travel to a new country to pursue his academic & athletic dreams in college was quite simple.

"The prestige of the University of Toronto plus being able to play baseball there made the decision really easy," Mossburg said.

The catcher committed to the Varsity Blues baseball team on Wednesday afternoon.

"My parents are super proud of me but I think they wish I could have stayed a little bit closer, maybe in the same country, he joked. "'m nervous but the excitement definitely overrides the nervousness right now."

Academically, the U of T it is a perfect fit. Mossburg intends to study biomedical engineering. The university boasts the top engineering program in Canada and is one of the top university's in the world.

"I'm a type 1 diabetic and I want to be able to help develop, create, and research any devices that would be able to help people with conditions like me," he shared. "I hope that I can motivate people in the same position as me to strive for the biggest dreams as you possibly can and not letting some sort of condition stop you. "