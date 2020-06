Bridgeport senior outfielder Quintin Reep signed to play baseball at Fairmont State.

Reep earned All-Harrison County honors last year after batting .376 with one home run, 22 RBIs and a .500 on-base percentage. He helped lead the Indians to win their sixth-straight state championship in 2019.

Reep follows in the footsteps of his father, Billy, who played baseball at WVU.