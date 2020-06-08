Brights Ready to Shine One Last Time in Mill Creek

Tygarts Valley's Rodney and Josh Bright will share the sideline for the final time this year.

Bulldogs head coach Rodney Bright has taught his son Josh how to play football since he was five. As TV's starting quarterback, Josh led the Bulldogs to the Class A playoffs for the first time since 2005 last year and 7-4 overall record.

Bright threw for 618 yards and nine touchdowns, while rushing for 200 yards and five touchdowns. Rodney became head coach of Tygarts Valley in 2017, and the two look forward to donning the red and white together one last time.