Brophy's meaningful WVU baseball season cut short

WVU baseball infielder Kevin Brophy is one of many NCAA spring athletes that had his season cut short due to the coronavirus.

In the first 16 games of the season, the senior was hitting .246 with 15 hits, 3 doubles, a homer & 8 RBIs.

Heading into the year, the New Jersey native was not lacking in motivation. His mom, Colleen, passed away over the summer after a three year battle with breast cancer that began during his freshman year of college.

Brophy put a picture of her in his locker and also carried one in his back pocket to every game.

His baseball future remains uncertain. The NCAA will vote on Monday on granting eligibility relief to players who lost their spring season due to COVID-19. If given another chance to come back, he will have to choose between that or the MLB draft.