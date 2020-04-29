Hope & cautious optimism remain for Brown on playing 2020 football season

WVU head football coach Neal Brown said on Wednesday that he is "hopeful & cautiously optimistic" that there will be a football season this fall and that it will start on time.

"I'm sure it won't be a normal fall," he said. "But I am cautiously optimistic and hopeful that we are going to play and I think our league has done a nice job as far as not being reactive to everything that is going on."

The Big 12 suspended team activities for all sports until at least May 31st. That date has not yet changed.