Brown looking for WVU to be one of "most improved teams" in college football

After a 5-7 welcoming to Morgantown, Coach Neal Brown & the Mountaineers are moving forward with a positive perspective heading into year two.

"Our goal going into year two is to be one of the most improved teams in college football. We have clearly laid out what that looks like to our staff and our players and now we have to go make it happen," he said in an interview with WDTV on Wednesday.

That includes how the Mountaineers are handling operations during COVID-19.

"We are focused on, 'today how can we do everything we need to do at a high level," he said. "As a staff, we are looking forward to next week & how can we do it even better. Every aspect of our program needs to get better."

The Mountaineers are slated to kickoff the 2020 campaign on September 5 in Atlanta against Florida State.