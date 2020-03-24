B-U duo honored with conference girls swimming honors

Buckhannon-Upshur freshman swimmer Cadence Vincent is the Big 10 swimmer of the year and it is well-deserved. The rookie set a new state record in the 50 freestyle this season and was a member of the 200 yard freestyle relay state championship team.

Her coach, Will Squires, is the coach of the year.

Below is the list of all the Big 10 girls swim teams.

1st Team

Marra Johnson, Bridgeport

Mia Abruzzino, Fairmont Senior

Cadence Vincent, Buckhannon-Upshur

Cheyanne Rohde, Bridgeport

Cameron Zuiliani, Buckhannon-Upshur

Darian Spencer, Bridgeport

Alayna Whitehair, Buckhannon-Upshur

Ella Broadhurst, Fairmont Senior

Annalise Gentilozzi, RCB

Maria Lacaria, Bridgeport

2nd Team

Alexis Ramsey, Fairmont Senior

Hope Rieser, Bridgeport

Jenny Williams, Buckhannon-Upshur

Vaughn Vincent, Bridgeport

Hannah Phillips, Elkins

Isabelle Judy, Elkins

McKenzie Reynolds, Buckhannon-Upshur

Kaleigh Edwards, Elkins

Cheri Signorelli, Bridgeport

Emma Reger, Buckhannon-Upshur

Honorable Mention

Angel Watson, Philip Barbour

Lindsey Suter, Bridgeport

Kelsey Dorchak, Bridgeport

Erika Ferris, Licoln

Kaleigh Burnett, Philip Barbour

Brooke Wagner, Bridgeport

Lilly Madden, Bridgeport

Violet Sickles, Bridgeport

Madison Weese, Philip Barbour

Merrody Malone, Buckhannon-Upshur