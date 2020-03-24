B-U duo honored with conference girls swimming honors

Buckhannon-Upshur freshman swimmer Cadence Vincent is the Big 10 swimmer of the year and it is well-deserved. The rookie set a new state record in the 50 freestyle this season and was a member of the 200 yard freestyle relay state championship team.
Her coach, Will Squires, is the coach of the year.
Below is the list of all the Big 10 girls swim teams.
1st Team
Marra Johnson, Bridgeport
Mia Abruzzino, Fairmont Senior
Cadence Vincent, Buckhannon-Upshur
Cheyanne Rohde, Bridgeport
Cameron Zuiliani, Buckhannon-Upshur
Darian Spencer, Bridgeport
Alayna Whitehair, Buckhannon-Upshur
Ella Broadhurst, Fairmont Senior
Annalise Gentilozzi, RCB
Maria Lacaria, Bridgeport
2nd Team
Alexis Ramsey, Fairmont Senior
Hope Rieser, Bridgeport
Jenny Williams, Buckhannon-Upshur
Vaughn Vincent, Bridgeport
Hannah Phillips, Elkins
Isabelle Judy, Elkins
McKenzie Reynolds, Buckhannon-Upshur
Kaleigh Edwards, Elkins
Cheri Signorelli, Bridgeport
Emma Reger, Buckhannon-Upshur
Honorable Mention
Angel Watson, Philip Barbour
Lindsey Suter, Bridgeport
Kelsey Dorchak, Bridgeport
Erika Ferris, Licoln
Kaleigh Burnett, Philip Barbour
Brooke Wagner, Bridgeport
Lilly Madden, Bridgeport
Violet Sickles, Bridgeport
Madison Weese, Philip Barbour
Merrody Malone, Buckhannon-Upshur