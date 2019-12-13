Buonamici Muscles North Marion by Fairmont Senior, 72-63

Posted:

Taylor Buonamici scored a team-high 36 points as No. 2 North Marion defeated No. 1 Fairmont Senior, 72-63, in Rachel on Thursday night.

Marley Washenitz had 31 points & 11 rebounds for the Polar Bears in defeat.

The two teams will meet again on February 6th in Fairmont.

 