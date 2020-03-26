Buonamici, Washenitz & Sturm earn AA first team all-state honors

North Marion's Taylor Buonamici, Lincoln's Victoria Sturm and Fairmont Senior's Marley Washenitz all earned First Team All-State selections as the Class AA All-State teams were released on Thursday.

Buonamici now has her name across all four all state teams, earning honorable mention as a freshman and moving up to conclude her high school career as a first team all state member as a senior. She averaged 18 points to lead the No. 1 Huskies this season.

Sturm paced the Cougars to the state tournament averaging 15 points during her junior season.

Washenitz poured in a whopping 24 points and 10 rebounds as she led the Polar Bears to the state tournament. The guard is just a sophomore and already holds an offer from WVU among other Division I programs.

Below is a list of Class AA All State teams.

First Team

Taylor Buonamici, North Marion; Sr.

Victoria Sturm, Lincoln; Jr.

Marley Washenitz, Fairmont Senior; Soph.

Baylee Goins, Nitro; Jr. (Captain)

ZZ Russell, Winfield; Sr.

Laken McKinney, PikeView; Sr.

Skylar Davidson, Wyoming East; Jr.

Allison Dunbar, Herbert Hoover; Sr.

Second Team

Jocelyn Abraham, Braxton County; Sr. (Captain)

Allison Rockwell, Lincoln; Sr.

Karlie Denham, North Marion; Jr.

Makenna Douthitt, Frankfort; Sr.

Jaisah Smith, Bluefield; Sr.

Lauren Hudson, Winfield; Sr.

Peyton Ilderton, Logan; Soph.

Ziah Rhodes, Mingo Central; Sr.

Third Team

Paige Humble, Bridgeport; Jr.

Meredith Maier, Grafton; Soph.

Katlyn Carson, North Marion; Soph.

Gabby Reep, Bridgeport; Fr.

Rianna Kenneda, Westside; Sr. (Captain)

Alanna Eves, Wayne; Jr.

Emily Hudson, Winfield; Sr.

Kristen Calhoun, River View; Sr.

