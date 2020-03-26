Buonamici, Washenitz & Sturm earn AA first team all-state honors

North Marion's Taylor Buonamici, Lincoln's Victoria Sturm and Fairmont Senior's Marley Washenitz all earned First Team All-State selections as the Class AA All-State teams were released on Thursday.
Buonamici now has her name across all four all state teams, earning honorable mention as a freshman and moving up to conclude her high school career as a first team all state member as a senior. She averaged 18 points to lead the No. 1 Huskies this season.
Sturm paced the Cougars to the state tournament averaging 15 points during her junior season.
Washenitz poured in a whopping 24 points and 10 rebounds as she led the Polar Bears to the state tournament. The guard is just a sophomore and already holds an offer from WVU among other Division I programs.
Below is a list of Class AA All State teams.
First Team
Taylor Buonamici, North Marion; Sr.
Victoria Sturm, Lincoln; Jr.
Marley Washenitz, Fairmont Senior; Soph.
Baylee Goins, Nitro; Jr. (Captain)
ZZ Russell, Winfield; Sr.
Laken McKinney, PikeView; Sr.
Skylar Davidson, Wyoming East; Jr.
Allison Dunbar, Herbert Hoover; Sr.
Second Team
Jocelyn Abraham, Braxton County; Sr. (Captain)
Allison Rockwell, Lincoln; Sr.
Karlie Denham, North Marion; Jr.
Makenna Douthitt, Frankfort; Sr.
Jaisah Smith, Bluefield; Sr.
Lauren Hudson, Winfield; Sr.
Peyton Ilderton, Logan; Soph.
Ziah Rhodes, Mingo Central; Sr.
Third Team
Paige Humble, Bridgeport; Jr.
Meredith Maier, Grafton; Soph.
Katlyn Carson, North Marion; Soph.
Gabby Reep, Bridgeport; Fr.
Rianna Kenneda, Westside; Sr. (Captain)
Alanna Eves, Wayne; Jr.
Emily Hudson, Winfield; Sr.
Kristen Calhoun, River View; Sr.