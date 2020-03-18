Buonamici cherishes Husky memories despite unfinished business

North Marion's Taylor Buonamici has a lot to be proud of.

If the girls basketball state tournament is not rescheduled, Buonamici will still leave Rachel a state champion. The senior guard was on the Huskies 2018 state title team. In that game, she scored a game-high 33 points including going 21 of 22 at the free throw line.

Buonamici has been starting for the Huskies since her freshman season, earning honorable mention as a rookie, third-team all state as a sophomore, second team as a junior, and is bound for a first-team all state selection this season.

She leaves North Marion as a 1,000+ point scorer and the MVP of the 2018 state title game.

Buonamici will take her talents to Fairmont State women's basketball next season.