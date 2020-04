Two-time state champion pole vaulter, Doddridge County's Reese Burnside, is not letting our current circumstances get in the way of him training for his vaulting goals.

The junior is our Premier Bank Athlete of the Week because of that.

Burnside has created a vaulting boot camp in his backyard. It is a four part program that hits on every aspect of the vault: the run, the planting of the pole, the jump & the final movement over the bar.