Premier Bank Player of Week 7: Bridgeport's Cam Cole

Bridgeport football is really not known for its passing game. However on Friday the Indians had a new quarterback under center that took to the air more than usual. Our Premier Bank Player of Week 7, sophomore Cam Cole, tallied 167 yards of total offense with two touchdowns in his first varsity start at quarterback. Seventy two of those yards and one of the scores came via the pass.

Cole also had an interception on defense at corner.

The Indians visit Elkins this week as Cam looks to build on his early career success.

