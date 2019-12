WVU head coach Mike Carey earned his 400th career win Sunday as the Mountaineers took down Nicholls, 72-55 in Charleston. With the victory, West Virginia improves to 7-1 overall.

Tynice Martin paced WVU with 22 points. Kari Niblack had a double-double with 14 points and 10 rebounds.

On Saturday, West Virginia will take on No. 19 Michigan State in Orlando.